2025 UTME: JAMB releases results of mop-up examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the mop-up examination held on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Announcing the official release of the results in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the Board said out of the 96,838 candidates scheduled for the mop-up exercise, the results of 11,161 who were present have been released.

Public Communication Advisor of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin conveyed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, explaining that candidates who are not able to access their results of the mop-up examination have been found not to have fully complied with the instruction to send “UTMERESULT”(as one-word text) to 55019/66019 from the same phone number (SIM) with which they registered for the UTME.

Benjamin also gave an update on the fake admission letter syndicate which was unearthed in 2024, saying the police successfully apprehended the 5 ring-leaders behind the scam.

He recalled that a joint news conference between the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board was convened on 13th April 2024.

The news conference was the outcome of the complaint of JAMB that a syndicate had engaged in the fabrication of JAMB-Admission Letters for interested candidates in exchange for a fee, following which a comprehensive investigation was launched.

“With the assistance of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), the police successfully apprehended the 5 ring-leaders behind the scam.

“The five arrested ring-leaders confessed to producing the fake admission letters and are currently being prosecuted at the Federal High Court, Abuja in the case between

Inspector General of Police Vs Effa Leonard and four (4) others.

“Following the confession from the syndicate, a total of 17,417 candidates were flagged as beneficiaries.

“Between 2024 and May 2025 when the Board submitted an update to the Federal Ministry of Education, a total of 6,903 candidates who were asked to rectify their minor discrepancies were cleared leaving behind 10,514 who had been referred to their nearest designated police investigation offices,” Benjamin stated.

He added that among the 10,514 candidates, 5,669 were confirmed to have outrightly procured forged letters while 4,832 candidates whose admissions were then undisclosed to JAMB and who were being processed for confinement by their confessing institutions under a (2017-2020) ministerial waiver, impatiently engaged the syndicate to side-step the process.

He revealed that 13 others were found to have been flagged due to one act of omission/commission or the other on the part of the candidates, saying 12 of the 13 candidates registered in 2017 when CAPS was established.

“Of the thirteen candidates, 2 each are from both Bayero University Kano (BUK) and Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) while one each is from Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri; Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA); Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSUB); Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH);

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye; Osun State Polytechnic, Ire; Ben Idahosa University, Benin City; Obong University, Obong Ntak; and the University of Ilorin.

“In continuation of the screening process, the management of the Board at its meeting on the 5th July, 2025 decided that the 13 candidates flagged through one act of commission/omission or the other on the candidates’ part, should be requested to rectify their specific anomalies and proceed to print their new letters of admission as they belong to the batch of 6,903 earlier condoned.

“In addition, a total of 1,532 candidates, whose essential defence (though difficult to believe) was that they were not party to the commissioning of the syndicate which help facilitated their admission letters, are hereby warned and condoned because their institutions had eventually processed their confinement of initially undisclosed admission-a procedure the candidates initially attempted to side-step.

“Thus, 3,300 candidates who are not processed for illegitimate or undisclosed admission by their claimed institutions remain under investigation,” JAMB stated.

Benjamin maintained that the Board’s screening processes continue and any candidate found to have employed or solicited assistance from examination and certificate fraudsters or deviated from laid down procedures for registration, examination or admission would continue to face the consequences which include prosecution under the Examination Malpractices Act which prescribes appropriate punishment even for the under-aged and their culpable mentors, guardians or parents.

