FG donates building materials, food items to victims of market fire in Delta

The Federal Government has donated building materials and foodstuff items to no fewer than 30 victims of the fire at Igbudu Market in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The fire outbreak which occurred in August 2020 ravaged some shops and makeshift shanties at Igbudu Market, Warri.

The building materials and food items from the Federal Government were channelled through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to the victims on Tuesday.

The items handed over to the victims at the Warri South Local Government Area Sub-Secretariat in Warri included 150 bundles of corrugated iron sheets, 250 pieces of ceiling boards, 12 cartons of zinc nails and 30 bags of 3 inches nails.

Other items were 90 bags of 10kg rice, 85 bags of 10kg garri, 85 bags of 10kg beans, 10 gallons of vegetable oil, 10 cartons of tin tomatoes, 15 cartons of seasoning and 5 bags of salt.

The Head of Operations in charge of Edo Operational Office of NEMA, Dahiru Yusuf, while handing over the items explained that the gesture was a representation of the Federal Government’s concern for the traders (victims) who suffered huge losses as a result of the inferno.

He added that the items came later than expected as a result of the COVID-19 restrictions and the need for the state (Delta) Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) in collaboration with the executive of Warri South Local Government Council, to adequately identify and profile victims of the fire.

Delta State Commissioner of Bureau for Special Duties, Hon. Omamofe Joseph Pirah, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Mr Godwin Omadoye, Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Dr Michael Tidi, represented by his Vice, Chief (Mrs) Divine Iniovosa and Director, State SEMA, Mr Karo Ovemeso, urged the victims to see the presentation as a testament of government’s resolve to keep to its promise.

The President-General of Igbudu Market Traders’ Association, Mr Clement Tevwaren Oloroguna who spoke on behalf of the victims, thanked NEMA, SEMA and authorities of Warri South for the show of love and concern, praying against a recurrence of the incident.

