FG commences mass distribution of free prepaid meters Friday

The National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) will, on Friday, commence the distribution of free electricity meters to Nigerians.

It is in fulfilment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to ensure mass metering in the country to eliminate the problem of estimated billing in the electricity sector.

It will be recalled that President Buhari had promised that Nigerians would be metered to end estimated billing before the end of his administration.

The distribution process will be launched simultaneously in Kano, Kaduna, Eko and Ikeja Distribution Companies (DISCOs) franchise areas.

This was revealed, on Thursday, by a knowledgeable presidency source, which informed that the locations to receive meters include Bawo Road and environs in Kano metropolis (KEDCO), Governor Road/Tudun Wada in Kaduna (Kaduna Electric), Oshodi Business Unit in Ikeja (Ikeja Electric), and Yaba and Surulere (Eko DISCO).

It was also gathered that key stakeholders to monitor the launch of the distribution include Kaduna, Kano and Lagos State Government representatives, the Senate Committee and House Chair on Power as well as representatives of Organised Labour and Civil Society Organisations.

The source revealed that the NMMP is to roll out 6 million meters for all connections points on the grid without meters over the next 18 to 24 months, estimating to impact 30 million consumers nationwide.

ALSO READ: Makinde urged to resuscitate abandoned Aso Ofi Market

It informed that the launch of the NMMP will be part of a continuous effort where all DisCos will go from location to location across the country with their respective Meter Asset Providers to install meters for all Nigerians.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, on October 18th, approved guidelines for funding the mass metering programme which entailed that all meters under the scheme will be locally sourced, creating thousands of manufacturing jobs through lead manufacturers such as MOMAS, MOJEC and others.

The approval followed President Buhari’s directive on mass metering.

When contacted Mr Laolu Akande, a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity confirmed the story.

He posited that more details will emerge as the distribution progresses across the country, adding that current efforts by the Federal Government on improving power supply and mass metering is in line with some of the agreements recently reached between the government and Organised Labour.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE