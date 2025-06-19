FG closes case against Nnamdi Kanu in terrorism, treason trial

However, there are strong indications that the IPOB leader may file a no-case submission on the ground that he was not properly linked with the alleged charges levelled against him by the Federal Government.

Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, who led the prosecution team of the Federal Government, announced the closure of the case after the fifth prosecution witness (PW-5), identified as EEE for security reasons, was discharged from the witness box following cross-examination by one of Kanu’s lawyers, Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN.

According to Awomolo, the prosecution was satisfied that from the avalanche of evidence tendered, including broadcasts of activities of the IPOB leader, the Federal Government had sufficiently satisfied the need to close its case.

“I therefore close the case,” he said.

In response, the lead defence counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, informed the court that they would be opting for a no-case submission, which would be filed in due course.

Earlier, in his evidence-in-chief, the fifth witness, who is an officer of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the headquarters in Abuja, said he was directed to lead a team of security officers to the southern region of the country to obtain records of activities that occurred between 2020 and 2021 relating to the End SARS protest.

According to the witness, his assignment included obtaining records of public properties that were destroyed and death certificates of security officers who died during the End SARS protest.

EEE was then shown three documents— the report of the End SARS assessments, the list of officers that died, and the death certificates of the officers — and after his confirmation, the prosecution counsel sought to tender same in evidence.

Ikpeazu, however, informed the court that the defence team would register their objection at the appropriate time, while the documents were subsequently admitted and marked as exhibits PWD2, PWD2A, and PWD2B respectively.

A summary of the documents revealed that a total of 128 policemen, 37 army officers, and 10 DSS agents were killed within the period.

Similarly, a total of 164 police stations were destroyed, as well as 19 facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Under cross-examination, EEE admitted that he was not involved in the investigation of the crimes allegedly committed by the defendant, but rather investigated the fallout of the End SARS protest, which the defendant enabled through his broadcasts.

When asked whether the entire End SARS protest was carried out because Kanu asked them to protest, the witness said he didn’t know, adding that he knew the defendant asked people to attack security officials and destroy public property.

Ikpeazu asked the witness: “When people destroyed properties in Osun and Lagos states during the End SARS protest, are you saying they did that because the defendant asked them to? Are you saying categorically that the End SARS issue is a Biafran issue?”