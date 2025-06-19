Zamfara: Why I honoured Gov Lawal’s invitation — Shinkafi

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Dr Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, has explained his decision to honour an invitation from the state governor, Dauda Lawal, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to attend a project commissioning ceremony.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday night at his residence in Gusau, the state capital, Dr Shinkafi said his attendance was guided by a deep sense of patriotism and the need to prioritise development over political rivalry.

“As a prominent APC member, I want to put the records straight for people to know and be guided on why I attended Governor Dauda Lawal of PDP’s invitation to witness the commissioning of development projects alongside other prominent personalities such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governor Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi, former Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Abubakar Chika Shehu Bungudu, among others,” he stated.

According to him, his presence at the event should not be misunderstood, as he remains a loyal member of the APC.

“I’m still a member of APC, bona fide member, and I will remain in APC. Let us set politics aside and love our state first,” he said.

Dr Shinkafi advised politicians in the state to set aside partisan differences and work together for the development of Zamfara. He praised the achievements of Governor Lawal in areas such as education, project execution, and infrastructure development.

“Under Governor Dauda Lawal, I have seen transformation. The Governor has changed the narrative. There is more development in the state now. I believe if he continues with this kind of development projects, nobody will match him. In 2027, opposition will only waste their time,” he noted.

He criticised past administrations in the state, accusing them of awarding contracts that were never executed and mismanaging public funds.

“I’m not a sycophant. I said what I have seen,” he declared.

Dr Shinkafi further urged political actors in Zamfara to remain focused and allow the governor to carry out his duties without distraction.

“I sincerely thank my Governor, Dauda Lawal, for inviting me along with other prominent personalities to witness the commissioning of developmental projects in the state. There is no cause for alarm. I’m still in APC,” he concluded.

