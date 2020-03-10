FG, ASUU meet Thursday as labour minister begs union against strike

The Federal Government has summoned the leadership of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to a meeting on Thursday over the strike action declared by the union.

The meeting was scheduled for Thursday as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige appealed to the ASUU to reconsider its decision on the on-going strike in the interest of the nation.

A statement issued Tuesday night by the Special Adviser, Media the Minister, Nwachukwu Obidiwe said the union has already been invited; and emphasized that the Thursday meeting was very crucial.

Also invited to the meeting scheduled to hold at the Conference Room of the Hon. Minister of Labour and Employment are the officials of the Ministries of Education and Finance as well as that of the National University Commission(NUC).