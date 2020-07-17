Female appointees are less fraudulent, says Kwara commissioner

Kwara state commissioner for Communications, Adenike Oshatimehin-Afolabi, has said that a higher number of women commissioners of the present administration in the state have reduced fraudulent activity in the government.

Speaking when she met with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the state council of the NUJ in Ilorin on Friday, the governor’s aide said that financial pressure on men make them do what they are not supposed to do.

The 14-member Kwara state executive council is made up of nine women commissioners.

“To a large extent, there hasn’t been anything like fraud coming from the women because you know that you men, you have many tentacles. You have many people you want to extend your hands to. As such, now that you want to do it, you’re being pushed. The pressure is there. Many a time, you find out that men are doing what they are not supposed to do. But for women, the fear is there that I don’t want my image tarnished. And I would say that, to a large extent, that there could have been a lot of that in this present administration, but with the involvement of women in the cabinet, to a large extent, that has been minimized.

“I will cite an example of what happened in the ministry of Agriculture where I just left. They tried to carry me along in a fraudulent sale of certain forms but the moment it came to my table that form had to be sold, the first thing I asked was that ‘do you have approval for this?’ They said that the permanent secretary gave approval and I know that that was wrong to do. And you know because I was a woman and I know the implications of my name getting in the mud, I was able to think through it very well. And the moment it escalated, the concerned people came to me to say this and this is what had happened. I stopped the sale of the forms and they still went behind me to do it thinking she’s a woman, we can do what we want to do. They sold about 15,000 forms. They remitted about less than 3,000 forms’ proceeds, thinking that if they do that nothing will happen.

“What I am saying, in essence, is that that happened because a woman was there. And several other ministries are like that.

“Women are also very conservative. You men, we pull you at home. We need this, we need that. Many at times because of the pressure that you have, you also overlook some things or rather it pushes you to do some other things that are not supposed to be done. But in the case of the women, when she’s given N10,000 to go to market, if you give a man same amount of money, the man wouldn’t be able to do what a woman would do. We are very conservative and that has helped this government a big deal. Because looking at a state we met this state, it would have been difficult to do anything, if, in the first instance, we don’t have a conservative principle, and as well a conservative executive council.

“Another thing that has been a plus in having a large number of women in Kwara cabinet is what we are enjoying today having this interaction. Women are motherly. We want to help people out. We want to know your concern genuinely, and where we can come in. And that’s what we need in Kwara of today. There are lots of complaints. People have been bruised and battered. And who can then listen to them? Women have listening ears. And we try to put in our best. And these facts have really played out in this administration and our boss, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has not made any mistake in appointing nine women out of 14-member exco”, she said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE