Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, has announced that the judges of the court will commence their 2024 annual vacation on July 23.

This announcement, made on Tuesday in Abuja, follows the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4(d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019.

The vacation period will begin on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, and conclude on Friday, September 13, 2024. Formal court sittings will resume on Monday, September 16, 2024.

A statement from Dr. Catherine Oby Christopher, Assistant Director of Information, on behalf of the Chief Judge, explained that the vacation allows judges to rest and prepare for the new legal year’s tasks and activities.

However, the three main divisions of the court in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt will remain operational for matters of extreme urgency.

In Abuja, Justices Emeka Nwite and Peter O. Lifu will serve as vacation judges. The Lagos division will have Justices Akintayo Aluko and Isaac D. Dipeolu, while the Port Harcourt division will be overseen by Justices A. T. Mohammed and P. M. Ayua.

The Chief Judge also extended his best wishes for a pleasant vacation to his fellow judges.