The Nigerian Immigration (NIS) has unveiled plans, to inaugurate a more accessible e-visa application channel for short visits in line with the Nigeria Visa Policy 2020.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer, DCI Kenneth Udo on Monday in Abuja, stating that the plan was announced by the Comptroller General of NIS, Kemi Nandap, during an address delivered at the graduation ceremony of the 12th Command Course of the Immigration Command and Staff College, in Sokoto.

The CG, represented by Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) George Didel, said the new channel was designed to streamline visa processes, foster foreign direct investments (FDIs) and boost tourism.

She said: “We must embrace these reforms and implement effective internal control and monitoring mechanisms.

“This is to track the presence and activities of all foreigners in Nigeria.@

The CG restated her commitment towards the full implementation of the e-Border Project.

Nandap said this included installing e-gates at international airports in Lagos and Abuja and integrating the Advance Passenger Information System (API).

She said: “As well as Passenger Name Record (PNR) to enhance border control and clearance systems.

“These centres are expected to significantly improve intelligence sharing and operational coordination to enhance National Security.

Nandap emphasised the need to revitalise NIS’s Divisional Offices and called for improved participation in Security Council Meetings.

She said this would be at the State and Local Government levels, as well as other ad hoc duties, with utmost professionalism and interagency collaboration.

Nandap charged formation heads to work assiduously towards ensuring the success of the automation of Passport application processes, which was intended to reduce human interface, curtail sharp practices, and enhance efficiency.

She said the ongoing rollout of enhanced e-Passports would continue both locally and at the foreign missions until the full transition was achieved.

The CG urged all NIS formations to participate actively in the nationwide sensitisation campaign against irregular migration, especially the Smuggling of Migrants(SOM)

However, she reiterated NIS’s commitment to capacity-building for all Service cadres, stressing the importance of engaging partners and stakeholders in sustaining training and capacity-building programs.

She pledged to improve the welfare of NIS officers through timely promotions, affordable housing, and health care schemes.

Nandap urged the course participants to be agents of transformation and to uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

