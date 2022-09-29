Fear of insecurity makes Edo electoral commission to shift LG poll to May 6, 2023

Arising from fear of insecurity, and voters’ disenfranchisement, the Edo State Local Government Area election has been shifted from January 19 to May 6, 2023 by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC).

This was contained in a statement issued by the EDSIEC Administrative Secretary, Sunday Osayande, on Thursday in Benin City, the state capital.

The state election umpire, through the statement, said the new date was informed by fear of threat to peace and security in Edo State.

He explained that some electorate might be disenfranchised by the anticipated insecurity if the Commission was unable to get updated Voters’ Register from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The statement reads in part: “This is to inform members of the general public and all the 18 registered political parties in Edo State that the board of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission, at its meeting held today resolved to shift the date earlier fixed for the local government elections from January 19 to May 6, 2023 .

“This decision is sequel to the fear by the commission of threat to peace and security as there is perceived apprehension that many electorate will be disenfranchised if the commission is not able to get an updated voters register from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“As what has been released to the commission so far is the register used in the 2019 General Election by INEC.”