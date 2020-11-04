FCTA upgrades facilities, furniture in public schools in Bwari Area Council

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has upgraded facilities and provided furniture in Senior Secondary Schools in the FCT.

Mrs Ada Okenyi, Head of Inspectorate Division, FCTA made this known on Wednesday in Abuja during an assessment of the school.

Okenyi said the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello, directed that schools in the territory must be equipped with learning facilities and infrastructures.

She expressed satisfaction with the furniture provided in the Government Secondary School Zuba, Government Girls Secondary School and Government Day Secondary School in Dutsen Alhaji in Bwari Area council.

“The contract was fully executed and the schools, students and teachers are happy with the furniture provided,” she said.

She noted that no proper learning could take place in an institution where the students are not comfortable with proper desks and chairs.

(NAN)

