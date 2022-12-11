FCTA set to create secured cloud-based database for area councils

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed plans to create a comprehensive database secured by cloud-based servers and a Management Information System streamlined in all the Area Councils.

This was made known by the Mandate Secretary, Area Councils Service Secretariat (ACSS) Ibrahim Dantsoho during a briefing held in Abuja.

Dantsoho also revealed that the Secretariat has embarked on a tour of the Area Councils to further deliberate on issues of strengthening the Planning Research and Statistics (PRS) Divisions of the six Area Councils for effective and efficient data collection being part of the scheduled request from FCT Administration.

Speaking further, he said that between December last year when he was appointed to oversee the affairs of the Secretariat in line with the mission to facilitate developmental effort at the Area Council the secretariat has initiated a sustainable supervisory framework to effectively coordinate and reposition the Area Council programmes and activities for effective service delivery while building partnerships that will synchronize FCTA developmental efforts with development at the grassroot level.

“The Year kicked off as my management team and l embarked on a special tour of the Six Area Council and the 17 Chiefdoms to discuss on how best to bring progress in the areas of health, security, social amenities as well as improving the way of lifestyle of residents at the Area Councils level.

“The Secretariat participated in both National and International Trade Fairs in Niger, Kaduna, Enugu, Abuja and Lagos States and sensitized the Six (6) FCT Area Council on participation at the Fairs and any other economic fora.

“The Secretariat also engaged in security and awareness programme on the role of youths in mitigating security issues, and also was part of programme on capacity training for Original Inhabitants and Traditional Rulers in FCT to Strengthen the Traditional Justice system of FCT Original Inhabitants and also combat Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and Harmful Traditional Practices,” he said.





Speaking further, Dantsoho said that the Secretariat met with officials of the National Boundary Commission in Kogi State to work in synergy to secure the boundaries of FCT from other neighbouring states.

“There was a one-day Sensitization dialogue and collaboration with Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders and Community Based Civil Society Group at the ICPC headquarters that was Centered on Behavioral Change National Ethics and Integrity Policy, And Constituency/Executive Projects Tracking Initiative.

“The Secretariat had a mediation with the Chief of Garki (Sa’peyi of Garki) over the hoodlum attack on the Operational Task Force Team by Motorcycles Popularly Known as Okada Riders.

“The Wives of the FCT Traditional Rulers paid a courtesy visit to the Secretariat to familiarize, partner and collaborate with ACSS on meaningful development of FCT communities and Chiefdoms.

“In the month of August 2022, the Secretariat organized the Coronation and Presentation of staff of office to His Royal Highness Alhaji Auwal Musa Ijakoro 2 as the SarkinBwari (Bwari Area Council). In the same vein, on the 30th of August, 2022, the Secretariat handed over the letter of appointment approved by the Hon. Minister of State to Abubakar Sani Pai (SarkinPai) as the 3rd Class Chief of Pai Chiefdom,” he said.