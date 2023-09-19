The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Tuesday, warned FCT intending pilgrims to drop the idea of absconding, saying, if caught the full wrath of the law will be applied to them.

The FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, stated this at the pre-departure orientation program for FCT pilgrims, which was organized by FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, (FCT-CPWB), in Abuja.

Adesola said, “For those who are planning to abscond, I want to warn you now, to drop the plan because security will catch you and you will be in serious trouble.

“To all our intending pilgrims congratulations. I congratulate you all for being part of this historic occasion. I want to believe to some of us it is a dream come true, while to others it may be fulfilment of a life ambition.

“Whatever it is, we thank the almighty God that the dream has come to pass. I want to assure you that we at the board are working round the clock to give you a better service and make sure that you have a hitch-free pilgrimage experience.

“As we embark on this journey, I want to reiterate that it is a spiritual exercise, please don’t lose focus, be prayerful, attentive, punctual and make sure you participate in all the activities in the Holy Land. Our Spiritual fathers, tour guide and security personnel and welfare staff will be on hand to support you.”

Earlier the Acting Director of FCT-CPWB, Isa Rahila urged the intending pilgrims to ensure they abide by the rules and regulations.

She also urged the intending pilgrims to ensure they cooperate with the officials and be their brothers’ keepers.

She, however, warned: “I want to warn you against roaming around, going out alone and leaving your comfort zone.

“Ensure you cooperate with the officials and your tour guides. Don’t go out alone and if you have to go out alone ensure your roommate knows your whereabouts.”





