FCT: Police arrest suspected online recruitment scammer

‎The Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), attached to the National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), have arrested a 28-year-old suspect over alleged involvement in online scam in the recent recruitment exercise into the Force, computer-related fraud, and identity theft.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the subject who is now undergoing intensive interrogation was apprehended by the operatives following credible intelligence and multiple complaints from members of the public.

‎it explained that the suspect nabbed based reports that an individual had been impersonating the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Frank Mba, on Facebook.

The statement partly reads, “the suspect allegedly exploited this false identity to promote a fictitious Police recruitment exercise, fraudulently extorting money from unsuspecting Nigerians under the pretence of offering employment in the Nigeria Police Force.”

‎It pointed out that preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect created and operated fake Facebook accounts bearing the name and image of the DIG in charge of Training and Development, DIG Frank Mba, without authorisation.

The statement further explained that the suspect was recently apprehended in Panda Village, Nasarawa State, and had since voluntarily confessed to the crime and had also provided valuable information being used in the ongoing investigations.

It added that ‎efforts were in top gear to identify possible accomplices and trace additional digital footprints linked to the suspect’s activities through digital forensic analysis.

‎The statement further added that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Dr Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, strongly warned individuals engaging in cybercrime to desist or face the full weight of the law and as well advised the members of the public to be wary of individuals offering promises that seemed too good to be true and take vital steps to secure their interactions in the digital space.