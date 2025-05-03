Police arrest two burglars, recover 50 stolen sheep in Niger

The Niger State Police Command has recorded significant breakthroughs in its ongoing efforts to combat crime and criminality across the state, with the arrest of burglars in Minna and the recovery of 50 stolen sheep in Kontagora.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun in a statement issued and made available to journalists on Friday in Minna, noted that two burglars were apprehended in connection with a housebreaking incident in the Brighter School Area of Minna, while another suspect was arrested for livestock theft in Kontagora.

According to the statement, on April 30, 2025, at about 11:45 am, Police Operatives attached to Chanchaga Division arrested Musa Audu, 43, and Abdullahi Garba, 45, both residents of Kwangila area, Minna.

The duo reportedly broke into a residential apartment while the occupants were away.

“They gained entry through the window after damaging the burglar-proof and carted away a 35-inch plasma Television set with its remote control and two aluminium cooking pots. The items were allegedly concealed in sack bags,” SP Abiodun stated.

The statement further disclosed that the burglars were apprehended with the support of vigilant community members and are currently being investigated at the Chanchaga Division.

He, however, assured that the two suspected Burglars will be charged to court on the conclusion of investigations.

In a separate development, on April 27, 2025, at about 9:00 am, Police Operatives attached to ‘B’ Division Kontagora, in collaboration with Vigilante members, arrested one Danrani Usman, 32, of Gengi village via Ibeto, in possession of 50 suspected stolen sheep.

“During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed that he and one Isah, who is currently at large, stole the animals from Yangalu village in Magama Local Government Area,” the statement added.

SP Abiodun said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect as investigations into the cattle rustling continue.

The Niger State Police Command reiterated it’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies.