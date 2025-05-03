Police arrest two burglars, diverted iodised salt, Police arrest two suspected kidnappers, suspected kidnappers across states, Funtua-Gusau highway: Police rescue 10 kidnapped victims, Police begin in-house training, Police assure Bauchi residents, C’River police command dismisses Inspector Police arrest, Police arrest man, Police arrest three suspects for hijacking petrol-laden truck on Ibadan–Ijebu-Ode road, Police arrest four suspected kidnappers in Niger, Delta: Police kill kingpin behind abduction of doctor, driver, safety during Easter celebratio, Police deny activities of terror group, Mahmuda, in Kwara, Bauchi: Police arrest 13 over criminal conspiracy, homicide-linked adultery case, No attempted Boko Haram invasion in Oyo, trending video is outdated – Police, Police arrest couple over car theft in FCT
Metro

Police arrest two burglars, recover 50 stolen sheep in Niger

Adelowo Oladipo

The Niger State Police Command has recorded significant breakthroughs in its ongoing efforts to combat crime and criminality across the state, with the arrest of burglars in Minna and the recovery of 50 stolen sheep in Kontagora.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun in a statement issued and made available to journalists on Friday in Minna, noted that two burglars were apprehended in connection with a housebreaking incident in the Brighter School Area of Minna, while another suspect was arrested for livestock theft in Kontagora.

ALSO READ: Gombe: Police arrest ‘war contractor’, recover local rifle, ammunition

According to the statement, on April 30, 2025, at about 11:45 am, Police Operatives attached to Chanchaga Division arrested Musa Audu, 43, and Abdullahi Garba, 45, both residents of Kwangila area, Minna.

The duo reportedly broke into a residential apartment while the occupants were away.

“They gained entry through the window after damaging the burglar-proof and carted away a 35-inch plasma Television set with its remote control and two aluminium cooking pots. The items were allegedly concealed in sack bags,” SP Abiodun stated.

The statement further disclosed that the burglars were apprehended with the support of vigilant community members and are currently being investigated at the Chanchaga Division.

He, however, assured that the two suspected Burglars will be charged to court on the conclusion of investigations.

In a separate development, on April 27, 2025, at about 9:00 am, Police Operatives attached to ‘B’ Division Kontagora, in collaboration with Vigilante members, arrested one Danrani Usman, 32, of Gengi village via Ibeto, in possession of 50 suspected stolen sheep.

“During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed that he and one Isah, who is currently at large, stole the animals from Yangalu village in Magama Local Government Area,” the statement added.

SP Abiodun said efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect as investigations into the cattle rustling continue.

The Niger State Police Command reiterated it’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and called on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies.

UPDATE NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars through domain flipping, buy domain names for cheap and have it resold to earn up to $15,000. Click here to start and get PROOF.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article We’ll reclaim ungoverned areas, Stop unauthorised re-election Insecurity: We’ll reclaim ungoverned areas — Tinubu vows
Next Article Tinubu commissions, Tinubu’s govt making effort to dismantle democratic foundations Rejects Lagos LG tenure elongations, Aso Rock solar installation, Shareholders laud FG over Naira-for-crude policy Tinubu orders crackdown on illegal, Group urges Nigerians, insecurity Tinubu charges military Tinubu commissions agric mechanised centre, road projects in Katsina

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×