FCCPC builds staff capacity to strengthen operational efficiency

FCCPC begins 2025 management retreat

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is building capacity to strengthen staff capacity in ensuring operational efficiency.

Speaking during the 2025 Management Retreat in Abuja, the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Tunji Bello, reaffirmed the Commission’s focus on improving efficiency and building a stronger, more resilient institution.

He said the retreat offers a chance to take stock of the Commission’s progress, identify existing gaps, and chart a clear path toward better performance and service delivery.

The EVC also used the opportunity to introduce Hajiya Ummusalma Isiyaku Rabiu and Mr Louis Odion as the newly appointed Executive Commissioners for Corporate Services and Operations. Both officials, he noted, will soon attend the mandatory induction course at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Badagry, in line with Federal Government policy.

Bello acknowledged that when he took over the mantle of leadership of the FCCPC in July 2024, he inherited a thriving agency, which by all standards had created for itself an enviable image and a pride of place among the regulatory agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He said even though relatively young and evolving, the FCCPC has gained national and international recognition for its enforcement and advocacy work, noting that lasting impact depends on continuous investment in staff capacity, modern tools, and a well-aligned structure.

“The strength of the FCCPC lies with a critical mass among the Commission’s staff,” he said.

“We must keep investing in knowledge, systems, and work environments that support productivity and professionalism. This retreat is not a formality; it is a deliberate effort to reposition the Commission for long-term success.”

He added that the challenges facing the organisation go beyond technical competence. They also involve maintaining discipline, respecting communication channels, and living up to the service values that define public institutions.

“We have to build a results-driven culture based on fairness, teamwork, and accountability,” he said.

The EVC encouraged participants to make the discussions practical and forward-looking, assuring them that the retreat’s resolutions will guide upcoming reforms aimed at strengthening FCCPC’s operations for efficiency.

