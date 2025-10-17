Strike: Senate meets ASUU, moves to engage education minister next week

… committee to meet with Wike over UniAbuja land

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are insisting that their demands on adequate funding of university education must be met by the Federal Government as the only option to avoid an indefinite industrial action.

The development came as the Senate Committees on Labour, Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, intervened in the two-week warning strike on Friday in a bid to get the lecturers to return to the classrooms.

Lawmakers and the teachers met behind closed doors at the National Assembly in Abuja, where the latter reportedly refused to make any commitment to calling off the warning strike.

Speaking shortly after the end of the meeting, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Muntari Dandutse (Katsina-South), said having heard from the lecturers, one the immediate steps by the Senate would be to engage the Minister of Education, Mr Tunji Alausa and the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu on Tuesday, next week.

The closed-door meeting also looked into a separate matter raised against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, who was alleged to have encroached on a portion of the University of Abuja land.

The chairman stated, “After meeting with the national leadership of ASUU on the way out of the current strike and the looming indefinite one, we have resolved to convene a very important meeting with relevant government agencies, particularly the Minister of Education and Executive Secretary of NUC on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

“We also resolved to interface with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT, Abuja ), Barrister Nyesom Wike, on the need to stop action on tampering with the University of Abuja land.”

ASUU President, Professor Christopher Piwuna, while defending the demands of the union, had insisted that improved funding of university education was the simple solution to the agitations.

According to ASUU, the demands are not new, as they are listed in many earlier agreements signed with the federal government over the years.

He added that since 2011, the government and ASUU had been dialoguing on the same issues without any headway.

The President said, “‘We engaged the Federal Government for eight years without tangible results.

“The Yayale Ahmed committee report, submitted in December 2024, was ignored until this industrial action began.”

Piwuna added that even where funding was approved, there had been delays in making releases.

He cited the N150billion the National Assembly approved for universities, only for the government to provide N50bn up to date.

He added that the N50bn had yet to be paid out to the universities, with the government making a different arrangement to share it among all tertiary institutions, instead of the universities that negotiated for it.

ASUU warned that any attempt to ration the N50bn among all tertiary institutions would be met with full resistance, further compounding the current situation.

