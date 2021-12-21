FCA empowers youths, women, retirees with arable crop, livestock production techniques

FEDERAL College of Agriculture, Ibadan, in conjunction with Emraj Global Services, on Monday began a five-day intensive training for youths, women, retirees on arable crop production and livestock rearing.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the training programme held on the premises of FCA, Ibadan, Chairman, Emraj Global Services, Mr Abdulrazak Raji, stated that the vision of the vocational training is wealth creation for youths and women, job opportunity and reduction of poverty among the people of Nigeria.

“The overall objective of this training is to improve the life of Nigerians at large by providing and raising a good number of people for income generation and self sustainability which is the greatest assets of any nation and the engine room for productivity. There is need to improve the agricultural sector in our dear country to boost the economy.

“No doubt, Food is life. As quoted by Beautiful Nubia “A nation that cannot feed itself will always remain subservient to others” There is a drastic fallout in food commodities and gradual inflation set in for some years back. This training will open our inner eyes to the prospect in agriculture and the benefits that attached to it.

“Improving system of agriculture will increase the country GDP, Reduce unemployment problem and create a self reliance as an individual (reduce running out of cash and food commodities). We implore each and everyone present here today to give 100% attentiveness to the training as our resource persons will give their best in theory and practical demonstration.”

While welcoming participants, Provost, Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan, Dr (Mrs) Elizabeth Oluwakemi Augustus, admonished them to cooperate with the resource personnel and interact freely throughout the training period so as to acquire the necessary skills that will equip them for the challenges that may confront them in the process of being successful farmers.