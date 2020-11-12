FBNQuest offers Children Education Trust       

Towards providing families the opportunity to secure the education of their children or wards, FBNQuest is offering a Children Education Trust for children through a convenient and flexible plan.

FBNQuest offers is a dependable plan for saving for post-primary and secondary education of loved ones, in order to cushion the current economic realities that have placed tremendous pressure on many families.

Managing Director of FBNQuest Trustees, Adekunle Awojobi, speaking on the development, said, “In spite of the recent economic slowdown, most parents will agree that the importance of education is non-negotiable.

“We are here to assist parents with designing a trust plan that will support the plans for their children or wards, while they are still here and after,” saying the Children Education Trust from FBNQuest would support a long-term investment plan with additional benefit of an estate planning solution that excluded probate, unlike other education products.

According to Awojobi, the service is flexible and personalised, offering freedom that would enable the settlor to pause or reduce contribution, or to transfer the benefits of the trust arrangement to another beneficiary.

