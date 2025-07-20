Fayose seeks FG, state’s intervention over deplorable Ekiti federal roads

An aspirant for the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Fayose, has called the attention of the state and federal governments to the deplorable condition of some roads across the state.

Fayose, who is the younger brother of former governor Ayodele Fayose, added that the federal roads across the three senatorial districts are causing untold hardship to travellers and exposing them to danger.

The PDP chieftain spoke in Ilumoba-Ekiti, where he sponsored the filling of damaged sections along the Ado-Ijan-Ilumoba road at the weekend, after seeing trucks and vehicles stuck on the road.

He provided trucks loaded with hardcore stones and levelled the severely damaged portions to allow for easier passage. The Ado-Ijan-Ilumoba road is considered one of the most deplorable federal roads in the state.

He was joined by transporters in filling the bad portions, with the transporters saying they had been stranded for days because they could not navigate the damaged sections.

Fayose expressed regret over the alleged neglect of the road by both the state and federal governments, noting that citizens deserve better in terms of road infrastructure.

According to him, “I travelled in from Abuja yesterday and decided to come by road to experience what the people are going through. I discovered that the road is in terrible condition. On getting to Ilumoba-Ekiti, I saw that the road was very bad, with many trucks, buses, and vehicles stuck and unable to move.

“When I alighted from my car to inspect the sections, some of the drivers and other road users told me they had been sleeping there for five, six days to one week, sleeping on the ground with mosquitoes biting them. Some of them are on business trips, carrying goods and products — including perishables. They cannot deliver them, and they cannot reunite with their families.

“Moved by the dire situation, I promised to fix the road to make it accessible, and it is that promise I have come to fulfil today. We are not in government — this is just our little way of helping road users.”

“In Ekiti, we don’t have good roads, no electricity, no water. It is quite unfortunate. If you come through Abuja, as you can see, this road is in terrible shape. If you come through Aramoko-Ekiti, it is the same story everywhere.

“This road leads to the Ekiti airport, and that facility has been under lock and key. The federal government should come to our aid.”

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to consider the plight of the citizens by approving the immediate rehabilitation of the roads, while also calling on Governor Biodun Oyebanji to deploy the state’s resources for the betterment of the people.

“I am using this medium to appeal to our President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to look into our situation in Ekiti State. Our people are suffering, there is hunger in the land, our youths are riding okada, there are no jobs, no electricity, no water. It feels like we are living in the jungle — yet we receive allocations every month.

“We are not animals. The state government is insensitive to the plight of the people. This is really unacceptable. The state government under Biodun Oyebanji can carry out some palliative works on this and other roads, because it is our people who are using these deplorable roads, and they are the ones suffering and feeling the pain,” he added.

