Kogi govt appoints technical assistant on revenue matters, special duties

The Kogi State Government has appointed Prince Dada Olaitan Daniel as the Technical Assistant on Revenue Matters and Special Duties to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The appointment takes effect from 14th July 2025.

In the letter of appointment issued by Mr Ejeh Michael on behalf of the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the following was stated:

“I have the honour to convey the approval of the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to you on your appointment as the Technical Assistant on Revenue Matters and Special Duties to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with effect from 14th July 2025.

“You are charged with the following responsibilities: to serve as Technical Assistant to the Ministry; to mediate between the Ministry and the KGIRS; to identify all the Ministry’s revenue links; to coordinate all the consultants handling the Ministry’s revenue drive; and, finally, to facilitate a meeting between the Ministry and all the consultants.

“The Ministry has confidence in your ability, and you are expected to abide by the rules and regulations of government.

“If you are willing to accept this offer, you are requested to submit a letter of acceptance within one week of this appointment. Accept the esteemed regards of the Honourable Commissioner, please.”

