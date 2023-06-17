A father of four children simply identified as Chikwado Obiyor died after a sex romp with his married lover, identified as Chidinma.

Obiyor who hailed from Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State died after the sex romp, while his lover who is married to another man fell into a coma.

The incident which happened on Tuesday resulted in the rushing of the female partner to a hospital where she is yet to regain her consciousness, it was gathered.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE gathered that the corpse of the father of four had been deposited in a morgue.

The two lovers had gone to a guest home located in the commercial area of the community where the man slumped and died immediately after they left the guest house.

A source told our Correspondent that the duo were in an amorous relationship adding that the woman from Rivers State is still staying with her husband at Umuchoke Obazu with two children.

A leader of the community, Nokey Ebikam condemned the development but advised married women to be very careful.

He said: “Be careful married women. It happened in Mbieri just yesterday.”

The Spokesperson of Imo State Police Command, Owerri, Henry Okoye when contacted said that he has not been briefed on the incident.

