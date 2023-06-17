The Department of State Services (DSS)has raised the alarm that the Service has identified persons and groups planning to stage campaigns of calumny against it and the Government over the suspension and investigation of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday late at night by the Spokesperson of the Service Dr Peter Afunnaya

According to It, “such groups intend to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos in the coming week with placards depicting the Service and Government in a bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele.

It stated that “The Service is, therefore, aware of cheap propaganda aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing the onerous responsibilities

The statement reads: ” The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified persons and groups planning to stage campaigns of calumny against it and the Government over the suspension and investigation of Mr Godwin Emefiele. Such groups intend to gather at different points in Abuja and Lagos in the coming week with placards depicting the Service and Government in a bad light as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele.

The Service is, therefore, aware of cheap propaganda aimed at demotivating and distracting it from professionally executing the onerous responsibilities assigned to it.

It has also noted the misleading commentaries, speculative narratives, storylines and videos being circulated on social media by uninformed parties, critics and/or desperadoes.

It is mindful of orchestrations to infiltrate its fold for the purpose of using disloyal staff for subversive aims against its leadership. While these efforts are considered hatchet jobs designed to distract, the Service warns the plotters to desist forthwith from their plans. This is more so that the arrowheads are already under watch and will be apprehended when and if it becomes necessary.

It is instructive to state that the Service had granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials and appropriate persons access to him, right from the day he was taken in and long before the court order requesting so.

The Service implements Standard Operating Procedures on Suspect Handling and Investigation to the latter. It conducts its affairs transparently, and professionally and respects the rule of law in compliance with democratic governance.

For the avoidance of doubt, it assures of its professionalism in the current matter(s) under its purview. It will, however, not be distracted or intimidated.





