Fasting and hypertension

By Dr. Wale Okediran
I want to know if I can combine fasting with my high blood pressure which I am currently controlling with drugs. I am a 50-year old man.

Lateef (by SMS)

 

Since fasting is known to reduce the Blood Pressure, medication has to be reduced in most of the cases to avoid hypotensive episodes. A fasting treatment guideline recommends to diminish and if possible to stop diuretics when fasting is initiated. You will need to discuss the changes to be made to your medications during fasting with your doctor.

Comments
