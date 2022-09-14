Fashion versus functionality

Determining what to buy, be in tune with trends and be fashionable is the big deal for many women and this is why many women engage in a lot of shopping for same accessory in different designs. But with the prevalent economic situation, spending so much on fashion is beyond many women.

And due to this reality, focus is more on quantity over quality. Indeed, many people have learnt not to buy what they don’t need just because it is in vogue and the culture of practicality and functionality, while being fashionable, is the new trend.

So in a world where the closer a design comes to being fashionable, the further it moves away from being functional, women face the challenge of looking fashionable without breaking backs. Many women continually look for ways of aligning their budget with their fashion needs.

And rather than having a full closet of useless attires, there are few tips on ensuring your fashion needs meet with functionality.

Clothes that reveal underwear

Women should embrace clothing that is simple, long-lasting and practical. Clothes should not reveal underwear because it is trendy. When clothes reveal underwear, it limits functionality because there is a limit to events it can be worn to.

See-through clothing

While see-through clothes are hot fashion attires, they become unsuitable when official events are on the agenda. Consequently, see–through materials should not be too many in individual closets. Also, there are see-through materials with linings or camisoles, these ones can cut across diverse settings and events.

Go easy on slits, plunging backs

If your mission is to have a closet of practicable and functional clothes, then you should avoid clothes with long slits and overly plunging clothes which reduce them to only evening wears. Let slits be minimal and plunges shouldn’t be dominant

Avoid trends that go out of trend

Though fashion is seasonal, there are designs that can work in any weather and fits all situations. These types of designs are the mainstay of a functional wardrobe and are cost effective.

