FAO to train additional 60 veterinarians to tackle zoonotic diseases

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), on Wednesday, announced plans to train additional 60 veterinarians through its ongoing In-Service Veterinary Epidemiology Training (ISAVET) to detect and control animal diseases, including zoonotic diseases that can affect humans.

The FAO had trained 30 cohorts of frontline veterinarians and deployed by the Emergency Center for Transboundary Animal Diseases (ECTAD) of the Organisation across 26 states last year to tackle emergency animal diseases and improve food safety.

Addressing journalists in Abuja during the presentation of the 2022 Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) work plan for Nigeria, the FAO National Coordinator ECTAD Nigeria, Ayodele Majekodunmi, said the remarkable impact was made in improving disease surveillance and reporting last year and stressed the need to expand the reach to more states and private sector.

She stated that the training which was designed to enhance trainees’ skills and competencies to manage emerging health emergencies in animals through animal surveillance, field investigation and reporting will also enable the organisation to plan and take action in response to animal health emergencies.

“This year, we are planning to train another 60 veterinarians on the same training to cover the whole country and to also involve veterinarians from the private sectors such the Police, Army and so on,” she said noted.

“The significance is that animal diseases are happening out there and it’s only diseases cases that we know about that we can respond to, treat and prevent, so having that information coming from the veterinarians at fieldwork about what is happening and when is very important to strategise, plan on how we can prevent diseases and improve animal health, food production and safety for human beings.”

