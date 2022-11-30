EYC Honors Engr Ogaziechi Chikezie, the convener of Child Plus Africa

Ecowas Youth Council on Thursday 1st of December, 2022 presented the ‘Nelson Mandela leadership Award of Integrity and Meritorious Service to Humanity’ to Engr Ogaziechi Chikezie the convener of Child Plus Africa at Awka the Anambra state capital. This is in recognition of his contributions towards Human capital development and his consistency in ensuring a reduction in the number of ‘out of school children’

Speaking to our correspondents shortly after receiving the award, Engr Chikezie Ogaziechi said he was super excited that his works are being recognized and promised to even do more. He also spoke about the new free school CPAS and the plan to enroll more children. He believes that education should be free for every poor child stating that ‘Every Child Deserves Attention’ Ecowas Youth Council is the youth arm of the Economic Community of West African States.