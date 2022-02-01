Expert recommends soil trials to monitor fertiliser application, crops yield

A soil and water management specialist, Dr Blessing Agada, has recommended trials on soil for the determination and monitoring of dosage for fertiliser application and crops yield.

Agada, made the recommendation while delivering a paper titled:”Safeguarding Food Security, Health, Nutrition And The Environment” during a Brown Bag seminar series at the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA), Kebbi State recently.

She noted that carrying out trials on soil will in no measure help farmers determine the quantity of fertiliser to apply to the soil and also monitors how the crops perform.

Asked if soil quality could be determined by mere physical examination. Dr. Agada responded that preliminary, soil colour, vegetation, earthworm cast and texture feel, play a vital role in that regard until further analysis is carried out in the laboratory.

The Permanent Secretary Kebbi State Ministry of Agriculture & Natural Resources, Mr. Joel Aiki, commended the Agada for giving a true x-ray of the state’s soils, while calling for more support.

Brown Bag Series is an initiative modeled after Michigan State University’s Department of Agricultural Food and Resource Economics Brown Bags.