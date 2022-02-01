Expert recommends soil trials to monitor fertiliser application, crops yield

Agriculture
By Nurudeen Alimi
SOIL FAO, soil

A soil and water management specialist, Dr Blessing Agada, has recommended trials on soil for the determination and monitoring of dosage for fertiliser application and crops yield.

Agada, made the recommendation while delivering a paper titled:”Safeguarding Food Security, Health, Nutrition And The Environment” during a Brown Bag seminar series at the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA), Kebbi State recently.

She noted that carrying out trials on soil will in no measure help farmers determine the quantity of fertiliser to apply to the soil and also monitors how the crops perform.

Asked if soil quality could be determined by mere physical examination. Dr. Agada responded that preliminary, soil colour, vegetation, earthworm cast and texture feel, play a vital role in that regard until further analysis is carried out in  the laboratory.

The Permanent Secretary Kebbi State Ministry of Agriculture & Natural Resources, Mr. Joel Aiki, commended the Agada for giving a true x-ray of the state’s soils, while calling for more support.

Brown Bag Series is an initiative modeled after Michigan State University’s Department of Agricultural Food and Resource Economics Brown Bags.

You might also like
Agriculture

Farmers lament destruction of farm produce by cattle at Ijaye Farm Settlement

Agriculture

FCAH&PT, Netherlands institution alumni association move to empower women in…

Agriculture

CBN disburses N927.94bn to over 4.5m smallholder farmers

Agriculture

IAR&T announces release of new crop varieties

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More