A marketing communications expert, and Chief Executive Officer, Lilvera Group, Mr. Buchi Johnson has commended the Federal Government on the new advertising regulation law, transforming the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) to Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

Buchi, who gave the commendation recently at a media chat, described the initiative as one of the best from the federal government, in recent times, since the law mandating a cumulative 75 percent of local content in all ads and marketing directed at the Nigerian market, will check an annual capital flight of N120billion.

“It is exciting because the country has been losing about ?120 billion annually due to capital flight in the sector where ads targeted at Nigerians were produced externally, thereby creating jobs in other economies but not in the targeted economy, Nigeria,” he added.

Buchi argued further that the law would also create over 500,000 jobs annually, since more multinational brands are being compelled to use Nigerian talents, agencies, and producers in commercials targeted at the Nigerian market.

He expressed the determination of his company to leverage the law by ensuring that the quality that the multinational brands get from local agencies is at par, if not even higher than the quality they get elsewhere.

Speaking on Group’s audacious moves in the industry, the Lilvera boss stated that the agency had already designed an effective tool, tagged the 5Rs, responsiveness, relevance, receptivity, recognition and relationship, to aid its execution and implementation of clients’ briefs.

He attributed the agency’s landmark accomplishments, in the past few years, to the hard work and creativity of its team, the trust of its clients, and, divine grace and favour.

The Lilvera Group boss also reiterated the commitment of the agency to cultivate and build new customer base and improve on its customer relationship management.

“We have built great client relationships in the past years of our business that we must continue to deepen, and we look forward to building new relationships that we will nurture, grow, and blossom,” he added.

