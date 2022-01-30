Expect a reduction in bandits’ attacks ― Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo told the people of Katsina State to expect a reduction in the activities of bandits in the state and the country at large now that the bandits have been declared as terrorists.

He said this when he visited the Katsina emirate on Sunday after paying a condolence visit to Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, the business mogul who lost his mother last week.

He said the reason for declaring the bandits as terrorists is the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to finally halt the evil activities of the criminals in the state and the nation at large.

“We should expect to see significant changes and peace. So by the grace of God peace will return completely to all our villages and communities.

“This is the president’s desire and I am sure with all the measures taking place, we should be able to see very significant changes in the security situation in the country.”

Osinbajo then thanked the emirate for the warm reception given to him, as he prayed for God’s guidance and protection to the people and members of the emirate.

On his part, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abudlmumini Kabir Usman, thanked the vice president for the visit and said he is happy that the federal government has declared bandits as terrorists.

He urged people to have a clean mind and be obedient to God so that, He will answer our prayers, adding that people should be their brother’s keepers and love one another for peaceful coexistence in the state and nation.