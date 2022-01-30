Gunmen kill soldier, injure three in ambush in Rivers

Unknown gunmen early Sunday morning ambushed and killed one soldier while critically wounding three others in Rivers State.

Tribune Online reports that the attack happened at the boundary bridge between the Asari-Toru in the Kalabari region and the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The information had it that after the attack, about four soldiers sustained severe gunshot wounds while the perpetrators escaped.

The four soldiers were reportedly rushed to the Military Hospital, Port Harcourt, for medical attention.

Sources at the hospital told Tribune Online that one of the wounded military personnel died while the other three were still battling for life.

Chairman of Akuku-Toru LGA, Rowland Sekibo, confirmed the incident to journalists, adding that the soldiers were ambushed.

At the Emergency Unit of the hospital, the injured soldiers were sighted receiving medical attention, while some soldiers apparently among the troops gathered outside discussing the ambush.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations at the Six Division, Lieutenant Colonel Charles Ekeocha, could not be reached for reaction.

He neither responded to the several calls to his phone line nor replied to a text message sent to him at the time of filing the report.