Excitements, thrills, as APCON inducts new fellows, 10 years after

FOR many stakeholders in the nation’s integrated marketing communications industry, the induction of 63 distinguished advertising practitioners as fellows of the profession, by the apex regulatory body in the sector, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) was rather from the blues. Many never saw it coming. Some, within the practice, had even concluded that such a thing would only happen with a governing council of the apex regulatory body in place. But, such pessimism may not be unfounded! APCON’s last council, headed by Udeme Ufot, was inaugurated on March 5, 2015, and dissolved few months later, July 2015, to be precise, by the incumbent administration. And, since its dissolution, stakeholders have continued to wait on the federal government to inaugurate a new one.

But for the new man at the helm of affairs at APCON, Dr. Lekan Fadolapo, while such wait would be necessary, it should however not stop urgent industry issues from being attended to.

One of such issues, he stated, was the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP), which was last inaugurated ten years ago, and another being the fellowship of the practice.

According to him, the fellowship induction was therefore part of his plans at ensuring that those issues he met on ground on assumption of office, on September 1, 2020, were quickly attended to, before they began to take their tolls on the practice.

“Induction was done 10 years ago, that means if you are 50 years now, you’ll be close to retirement, since 65 is the retirement age, and that leaves little or no time for such individual to be active fellows, and also impact on the business of advertising,” he had said.

While expressing his delight at the event, the APCON’s boss expressed optimism that the fellowship induction would provide the opportunity for the new fellows to contribute their quota to the development of the profession.

“In the course of my two-and-a-half decades in this industry, I have known each of the inductees personally and I have worked with virtually every one of them in different capacities and can, therefore, attest to the fact that none of the fellows inducted today lacked the professional aptitude to be designated as such.

“I am optimistic that with the status that comes with your elevation in the advertising industry, you will diligently represent the profession in all progressive ramifications and resourcefully apply your position to promote the best interest of the profession,” he stated.

While assuring the inductees of APCON’s readiness to provide practitioners a conducive business and professional grounds that would ensure the growth of the business in Nigeria, Fadolapo however charged practitioners to be ethical in their dealings and ensure they work within the rules guiding advertising practice in the country.

He disclosed that as a way of enhancing the growth of the practice, and ensuring advertising is conducted in ethical manner, without compromising best practices, the agency had introduced some reforms to complement the prevailing regulations.

One of such reforms, Fadolapo added, is the latest Advertising Industry Standard of Practice (AISOP), introduced last year, with the aim of providing a minimum standard for business engagement in the industry.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the 2021 APCON Fellowship Committee, Mr. Bankole Ademulegun, expressed delight that the event eventually took place, ten years , after having the last one.

He also congratulated the inductees for meeting the stringent conditions set by the committee, thereby making history as the next set of fellows of the practice.

A fellow of the institute and former Chairman of Zenith Bank, Sir Steve Omojafor, charged the inductees with the responsibility of ensuring that advertising and marketing communications industry in Nigeria excel.

While stressing the need for the new inductees to always comply with the laws and regulations guiding the practice, the highly accomplished marketing professional also urged the new fellows to render every necessary support to APCON, especially in the area of training and professional development of the younger ones.