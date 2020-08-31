Ex SEC DG joins Seplat’s board as independent non-Executive Director

SEPLAT Petroleum Development Company Plc has announced the appointment of Ms Arunma Oteh and Mr. Xavier Rolet as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company, joining the Seplat Board with effect from October 1, 2020.

Ms. Oteh was the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Nigeria from 2010 to 2015. As Director General of Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator, she was responsible for the regulation of Nigeria’s capital markets, including the Nigerian Stock Exchange and led the rebuilding of the capital markets after the global financial crisis.

Mr. Xavier Rolet, KBE. is an experienced CEO, Co-Founder, and Entrepreneur. Named as one of the 100 Best CEOs in the World in the 2017 Harvard Business Review, Mr. Rolet has demonstrated a history of successful turnarounds in the global financial services industry.

Commenting on the appointments, Dr. Bryant Orjiako, Chairman of SEPLAT said: “The Board of SEPLAT is delighted to be joined by two such distinguished international business leaders. Both Arunma Oteh and Xavier Rolet bring extensive expertise in the fields of regulation, capital markets and business governance and their knowledge and wisdom will be a great addition to our Board. Seplat has a great future ahead and I look forward to the immense contribution they will make towards the continuing success of the Company .”

This announcement is being made in accordance with Rule 4 of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Amended Listing cRules and Rule 9.6.11 of the UK Listing Rules.

