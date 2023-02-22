By: Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna

Three days before the presidential election slated for 25th February,2023, a group under the aegis of Congress of former National Executives of Political Parties have endorsed the candidature of the People’s Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National Co-ordinator Suleiman Ahmed Akasua and made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The group maintained that it took the decision to endorse Atiku after a careful study of all the presidential candidates contesting the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The congress noted that the former Vice President stood out after assessing his five points agenda and campaign promises which are in tune with Nigeria’s present circumstances.

“His rich wealth of experience, deep understanding of Nigeria’s delicate diversities, his detribalize nature, goodwill and acceptability across the length and breadth of Nigeria as well as his humane disposition to all Nigerians irrespective of place of origin, religion or language , informed our decision the statement added.

It then recalled that Atiku ,”as former Vice President was behind the selection of most of the people who worked under the Obasanjo- Atiku administration which made the administration to achieve so much for the country .

Thus,the congress believes that he (Atiku) will repeat the feat, if elected the president of Nigeria.

The Group also noted that with Nigeria’s unity now at its worst level since independence, Nigeria need a person of Atiku’s caliber who understands the National questions and diversities of the country.

To this end, the group enjoined all security agencies and personnel to be neutral and non-partisan while discharging their duties before, during and after the elections.

It also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) not to betray the enormous trust, of Nigerians and the international community by ensuring that it conducts elections that are free, fair, transparent and credible as well as attain democratic and global standards.