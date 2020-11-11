Ex-Imo gov arraigned for giving false information, granted N10m bail

The Inspector-General of Police on Wednesday arraigned a former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedioha Ohakim before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The former governor was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on giving false information and he pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him in the open court.

Following his not guilty plea, counsel for the former governor, K.C.O Njemanze SAN, moved a motion on notice seeking the bail of the defendant brought pursuant to Sections 158 and 163 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015 and Section 35 (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to the senior advocate, the offence the former governor was charged with was a bailable offence.

He assured the court that the defendant is ready to produce reasonable sureties if the court is not minded to grant his bail in self recognizance as a former governor of one of the states.

The prosecuting counsel, Stanley Nwodo, however, vehemently opposed the bail application, saying that the former governor has dishonoured several police investigation.

According to him, “There are several warrants of arrest (against the defendant).”

While submitting that though the charge against Ohakim is bailable, the prosecuting counsel declared that bail was not absolute, adding that it is the duty of the prosecution to guide the court in granting bail.

He told the court that the defendant had the capacity to interfere with the course of justice, adding that, “the prosecution is concerned about the antecedent of the defendant.”

He, therefore, urged the court to handle the bail application with caution.

In her bench, ruling Justice Samira Bature held that bail is at the discretion of the court and thereby admitted on bail in the sum of N10million and a surety on the like sum.

The surety, according to the court shall be a reputable person in the society with a fixed address in the court’s jurisdiction.

The former governor is, however, directed not to interfere with the prosecution or its witnesses, failure of which his bail will be revoked.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE