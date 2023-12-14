The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela ISOPI, has assured of the union’s plan to partner Nasarawa State Government on agriculture, clean energy development and innovation.

Mrs Samuela, gave the assurance during her official visit to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Wednesday, at Government House, Lafia.

According to her, the EU is an important development partner and would also support the state in the areas of peace, security, human development, education, and health.

She also said that they would support the state in diversifying its economy through agriculture, energy and innovation.

The ambassador promised that they would increase investment in Nasarawa State, in the areas of climate-smart agriculture in order to ensure food security and improve nutrition.

“We are working with other partners in some communities of the state already to support rice production, rural electrification, and renewable energy among others”

“We will visit your state again in early 2024 with a larger delegation including the private sector players for a more robust partnership”

“The EU has a long-standing partnership with Nigeria in the areas of democratic governance, peace and security, economy, trade, and climate change among others.

“We do not have many investments yet in Nasarawa State, but we can work together in multi-dimensional areas to support the state,” she added.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule, of Nasarawa State, while responding expressed gratitude to the EU Ambassador, for the visit and her kind words on the state.

The governor said that Nigeria and Europe share a lot in common, noting that there were more Nigerians in the UK and entire Europe than any part of the world outside Africa.

