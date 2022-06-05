Eternal sorrow awaits perpetrators of Ondo church massacre ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has prayed eternal sorrow for the perpetrators of the heinous killing of worshippers on Sunday at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, Owo Kingdom, in Ondo State.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity in Abuja quoted the President as saying that “only fiends from the nether region could have conceived and carried out such dastardly act,” adding that “eternal sorrow awaits them both on earth here, and ultimately in the hereafter.”

It informed that while condemning the attack, President Buhari mourned the dead, condoled with their families, the Catholic Church, and the Government of Ondo State, charging emergency agencies to swing into action and bring succour to the wounded.

“No matter what, this country shall never give in to evil and wicked people, and darkness will never overcome the light. Nigeria will eventually win,” the president said.

