Youths in Eruwa, in Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State, under the aegis of the Eruwa Youth Mandate (EYM), have called for calm amidst security challenges in the town.

In a statement jointly signed by the President and Publicity Secretary of the youth body, Kunle Adebola and Tijani Kazeem, EYM noted that, as a youth organisation, it cannot shy away from the security challenges in the Eruwa community.

It, however, assured students of Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic and indigenes alike that the challenges have been overcome and that the security agencies are doing their best to address the situation.

EYM also called on residents not to stay up late and advised students of Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic to shun any party or gathering outside their residence anytime after 10 p.m.

The youth organisation commended the community leaders, the executive chairman of Ibarapa East Local Government, Hon. Gbenga Obalowo, all the security agencies, and all youth bodies for their efforts in restoring sanity to the community.

