Erin-Osun/Ilobu crisis: Oyetola relaxes 24-hour curfew

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday, relaxed the 24-hour curfew declared in Irepodun and Orolu councils of the state, following the communal crisis that broke out between Erin-Osun and Ilobu towns.

The governor stated that the reviewed curfew which takes immediate effect will now be from 6 pm to 6 am daily, and will subsist until further notice.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, stated that the review became necessary following the peace meeting held between the Governor and traditional leaders of the affected towns and another meeting between the traditional leaders and the State Commissioner for Police, wherein the traditional rulers agreed to a peace accord and promised to rein in their subjects.

The statement said Governor Oyetola thanked the monarchs for their cooperation and for honouring the meeting invites.

“Following the peace meeting between Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and the traditional rulers of Erin-Osun and Ilobu towns, and with the return of peace to the affected towns, the governor has approved the relaxation of the 24-hour curfew declared last Sunday to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“Consequently, the curfew will now run from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am daily, and will subsist till further notice. Security operatives will therefore remain in the two councils to enforce the new curfew directive with a view to further maintaining law and order.

“As we all know, the curfew was never declared to inflict hardship on our people in the first instance, but to protect them and return normalcy to the affected communities.

“The State Government appreciates the traditional rulers and all the security agencies for their various roles in ensuring that normalcy and peace return to Erin-Osun and Ilobu.

“We commend citizens and residents for their show of understanding and cooperation so far.

“The Governor also enjoins residents and citizens to always channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities and resist the temptation of taking law into their own hands,” the statement added.

