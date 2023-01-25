Ericsson Private Network Portfolio leads market in solution choice

A broad range of enterprises and industries are set to benefit from a significant expansion in the Ericsson Private Network portfolio with the addition of a new ICT-focused offering from the Ericsson subsidiary, Cradlepoint.

Called NetCloud Private Networks, the software-defined solution is a complete subscription-based offering with an initial focus on traditionally lean ICT-oriented enterprises, including the logistics, light manufacturing, government, large retail, healthcare and hospitality sectors. NetCloud Private Networks became available on January 11, 2023, initially targeting the United States’ market via CBRS spectrum.

The addition of NetCloud Private Networks means that Ericsson has the most comprehensive Private Network portfolio in the industry as enterprises and industries worldwide embrace digitalisation and the fourth industrial revolution.

Mr Will Townsend, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Networking and Security, Moor Insights and Strategy, said, “Whether you are an enterprise deploying a private cellular network or a communication service provider reselling a private network solution, selecting a vendor that can address a broad set of use cases is critical.

“Ericsson has strengthened its leadership position in offering private cellular network solutions that address multiple use cases in enterprises of any size, and across many industries.

“Customers will benefit from our breadth of capabilities as they pursue wireless-driven digitalisation and next-generation connectivity innovation.

“NetCloud Private Networks is specifically focused on the unique requirements of ICT organisations looking for a software-defined solution that leverages their network investments, brings enterprise-class security, enables plug-n-play deployments and is simple to manage.

“One size does not fit all and Ericsson is focused on creating a broad portfolio of private network solutions that address the diverse needs of ICT and OT buyers, covering simple to more complex environments.”

Mr George Mulhern, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson and the Chief Executive Officer of Cradlepoint, said, “This new launch from Cradlepoint and its addition to the Ericsson Private Networks portfolio, is another milestone in the successful integration of Cradlepoint into Ericsson.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE