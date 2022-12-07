Equities market maintains bullish run as investors gain N32.6bn

Kehinde Akinseinde -Jayeoba -Lagos

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) extended the strong bullish run as the benchmark index inched up by 0.12 percent to close at 48,426.49 basis points.

Specifically, Honeywell Flour Mills, May, and Baker, Nigerian Breweries, Geregu, and Nestle Nigeria were the toast of investors as their respective share prices rose by 6.14 percent, 5.26 percent, 4.62 percent, 2.78 percent, and 1.67 percent, respectively.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date gains settled at +1.6 percent and +13.4 percent, respectively.

Owing to the positive outing on Wednesday, equities investors gained N32.57 billion as the market capitalization settled at N26.38 trillion.

As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was negative as 17 tickers lost relative to 11 gainers. On the performance board, SCOA and Unity Bank topped the losers’ list having depreciated in share value by 9.4 percent and 7.0 percent, respectively; while ThomasWay and Honeywell Flour Mills recorded the highest gains of the day as their respective share prices increased by 10.0 percent and 6.1 percent.

However, performance across sub-sectors failed to mirror general market performance, as three of the five indices tracked closed in the red. The NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, and the NGX Oil/Gas indices dwindled by 0.17 percent, 0.55 percent, and 0.08 percent, respectively; while the NGX Consumer Goods Index was the lone gainer as it rose by 0.96 percent.

The NGX Industrial Index closed unchanged from the previous day.

Analysis of market activities on Wednesday showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 5.55 percent.

A total of 146.21 million shares valued at N3.36 billion were exchanged in 2,810 deals. FBN Holdings led the volume chart with 59.27 million units traded, while Geregu led the value chart in deals worth N1.53 billion.

