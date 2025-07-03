AVIATION

Enugu Air set to launch July 7

Femi Akinyemi
Enugu Air

Enugu Air, an Enugu-state-owned commercial airline, is set to launch on Monday, July 7, a statement released by the state government on Thursday has revealed.

According to the state government, Enugu Air is part of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration’s integrated blueprint for a modern, multimodal transport ecosystem and vision to make Enugu a major aviation hub.

In the statement signed by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Obi Ozor, the government said that the launch of Enugu Air would take place at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo as the Special Guest of Honour, among other dignitaries.

“Enugu Air will take off with an initial fleet of three Embraer aircraft, E170 and E190 series, selected for their efficiency, comfort, and adaptability to the regional market.

“The inaugural routes will establish a ‘golden triangle’ with Enugu at its core, connecting Abuja and Lagos,” the statement read.

