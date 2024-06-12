Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has inaugurated an Assembly Hall, two classroom blocks and a lecture hall at St. Paul’s RCM School in Ikot Udo-Uruan Local Government Area.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Frank Archibong, also inaugurated Atakpo Market, Ibiaku Uruan, which was facilitated by Senator Aniekan Bassey, as well as a town hall in Ibiaku Uruan, which was remodeled by the vice chairman of the transition committee, Uduak Udoenang.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor commended the transition chairman, Iniobong Ekpenyong, for prioritising education and constructing blocks classroom for students, as this will go a long way in encouraging the pupils to learn under a conducive environment.

He urged the village and the community to take ownership of the project and prevent hoodlums from destroying it, noting that it is one thing to bring a project to the community and another thing for it to be maintained and appreciated by the people.

The governor appreciated the council helmsman, stakeholders for the synergy witnessed in projects executed in the local government for the overall benefit of the people.

Earlier, the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East senatorial district, Senator Bassey, thanked the state governor for always having the Uruan people in mind, as well as for fulfilling his campaign promises.

Others who spoke at the ceremony included the head teacher and the village head of Ikot Udo, who thanked the council chairman for his commitment, diligence and dedication to completing the project for the students.

They stated that St. Paul (RCM) Primary School, Ikot Udo Uruan, has never seen turnaround in terms of maintenance and rehabilitation since it was built in 1957 through community efforts.

