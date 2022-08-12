Eniola Ajao drags Sola Sobowale, notable actors to Oyo forest for Ajakaju

Nollywood movie lovers are in for a big treat as award winning actress and producer, Eniola Ajao has raised her game with the production of what many expect to be a masterpiece judging by the quality of acts on the project

The just completed project, ‘Beast of two worlds’ (ÀJÀKÀ’JÚ) is the story of a powerful lady, ÀJÀKÀ’JÚ, who is both human and an animal.

In the story, she roams the forest at night, making life difficult for hunters, killing and maiming some of them. She destroys crops and crippled the economy of the town.

The king, Towobola storms into the forest to confront her and after epic battle, the king and ÀJÀKÀ’JÚ reached a pact to marry each other with the hope that ÀJÀKÀ’JÚ would bear male children as all kids borne for the kings were females. True to hope, ÀJÀKÀ’JÚ gave birth to a son but threw the boy, who was now the hope of continuation of the lineage of the king into fire. The move led to twists and turns that made the plots of the movie entertaining, daring and suspense-filled.

ÀJÀKÀ’JÚ features notable actors such as Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Akintola, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, Femi Adebayo, Faithia Balogun, Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Ajao, Peju Ogunmola, Yinka Quadri, among others.

Beast of two words (ÀJÀKÀ’JÚ) was directed by Adebayo Tijani, Odunlade Adekola and respected cinematographer, Idowu Adedapo, the man who shot ‘Wedding Party’, ‘King of Boys (1)’, ‘Chief Daddy’, ‘Dear Affy’, ‘Oloture’, and many other notable movies. According to Eniola, I am not sparing anything to make this movie a hit and it will surely be in the cinemas this December.