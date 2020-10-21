EndSARS: Police arrest hoodlum with stolen AK47 in Edo (VIDEO)

Policemen in Benin, Edo State capital, have arrested one of the hoodlums that attacked the Oba Market Police Station, Ring Road, Benin, on Monday and set the place ablaze.

The hoodlums, it would be recalled, infiltrated the ranks of the youths protesting police brutality in the country under the aegis of #EndSARS, and unleashed terror on the state, breaking jails and setting police stations on fire.

In a video which has gone viral, the hoodlum, whose identity was not disclosed, was seen taken to the Edo Police Command Headquarters alongside the AK47 rifle, allegedly stolen from the burnt Oba Market Police Station.

In the video, voices of policemen could be heard raining curses on the hoodlum for allegedly killing one of their men.

While the Monday attacks on government facilities in Benin City lasted, two Correctional Centres at Sapele Road and Oko, Airport Road, were broken into and 1,993 inmates released. 208 of the released inmates were said to be condemned convicts.



The hoodlums equally burnt down four other police stations at Ugbekun, Idogbo, Dumez and Ogida alongside the Oba Market Police Stations, thus forcing the state government to impose a 24-hour curfew on the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party.

The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.