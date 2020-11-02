EndSARS: Plateau Judicial panel promises justice, adequate compensation where necessary

The chairman Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate Police brutality and other related killings in Plateau State Justice Philomena Lot has advised the police to make themselves available and assured that victims of police brutality and others will get justice and adequate compensation where necessary.

Speaking at the inaugural sitting of the panel on Monday Justice Lot said that the commission has the mandate to receive and investigate any complaints brought before it in line with its mission and would thereafter recommend compensation and other remedial measures after evaluating evidence on the validity of the complaints.

According to her, the panel has six months within which to complete its assignment and submit reports and urged those that would appear before the panel to be precise in their submissions to avoid unnecessary arguments and legal technicalities to enable them to do justice to all parties.

According to her, to prevent giving the impression that the Government was at war with her citizens, the Federal Government requested the States and the Federal Capital Territory to set up Commissions of Inquiry to look into the agitations of the youths, hence the establishment of this Commission of inquiry by Governor Simon Bako Lalong to look into the agitations of the youths.

“We, therefore, urge those appearing before us to be precise in their submissions to avoid unnecessary arguments end tega technicalities to enable us to do justice to the matters. We assure you that we will do justice to ali those that appear before us” she said.

The Registrar of the Judicial Panel, Mr Mark Mallan disclosed that the panel so far has received three memoranda adding that more are still being expected by members of the public before the panel commences hearing on the cases.

“As it is, We have set November 16, 2020, to start hearing on the petitions and it is then that we will determine the number of days the panel will sit in a week,” he said.