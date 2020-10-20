EndSARS: Adamawa sets up judicial panel of inquiry

In pursuant to the directives of the National Economic Council following the nationwide protest code-named #EndSARS, Adamawa State government has constituted its panel of inquiry.

The eleven-member judicial panel of inquiry approved by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is to look into alleged brutality of the Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Adamawa State.

The membership of the panel is drawn from the Judiciary, Civil Society Organisations, Security, Youth, Religious and Students representative.

The panel has as its terms of reference among others to receive and investigate complaints on Police brutality or related extra-judicial killings, evaluate evidence and establish nature of the abuses.

It is to also establish whether or not there are individuals in custody and reason why they are kept in custody, establish whether they have been arraigned in court as well as establish how many died in custody.

The panel is to also establish incidences of financial and material extortions, damages caused and determine any compensation to be paid to the victims or their relations.

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry which has Justice Adamu Hobon (Rtd) as Chairman and Permanent Secretary Security as Secretary has six months from the date of inauguration to submit its report.

Other members of the Panel include; AIG Ibrahim Baba Ahmed (Rtd), Barr. Samuel Yaumande (Solicitor General) Representing Ministry of Justice. His Lordship Bishop Japheth Tonmwaso, Rep. of CAN, Alhaji Wakili Usman Ibrahim Rep. of MCN, and Grace Mamza, Rep. of Human Rights Commission.

The rest are, James Kamale, President SUG MAUTECH, Yola Rep. of Students, Ambassador Ajeni Delo Rep. of Youth Organizations, Barr. Nafisatu Bala, Red Cross Society of Nigeria (RCSN) Rep. of Civil Society, and Hajiya Tanee Kabiru Bitoko NCWS, Rep. of Civil Society.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, however, challenged them to ensure decorum in the process as men and women of proven integrity found worthy to undertake the onerous task.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE