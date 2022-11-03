Ending impunity for crimes against journalists

Opinions
By Gbemiga Bamidele
challenges education poverty Accession of Charles III summit Wike K.O. Latunji: Passing Bullying ICC and terrorists in Nigeria since 2009, Promoting reading culture: Frankfurt Book Fair example, Are Nigerian academics Ogun: Talk Raising alarm Far beyond university degrees PDP’s win in Osun The mafia paradigm, As Osun What Osun governor-elect How Dare, Onyali brought joy to Nigerians, Dr. Bruce Onobrakpeya Nigeria 2023 and Okotie’s interim govt, Arigbabu: Excellence in service Role of manufacturing Paradigm shift in Nigeria, What Oyegoke-Olaoye, Jandor’s comical take, federalism 2023 elections and divineOn Lagos and contaminated boreholes, Stoking the flame of immorality, Why Tinubu will choose, Quelling the spread, Our children, On need to realign Lagos PDP, A vision of blood, compensation of Osun #EndSARS victims, FUTA: Enter Oladiji, Abiodun, APC primary Abiodun, APC primary Fayemi Hurdles before APC, Philosophy Retrieving the Philosophy A constitutionality for national, asset Osun Food Support Scheme, Confronting the menace, Between the Federal Government President Buhari, Of law Tinubu: Toasts Genetically modified foods, Nigerians and those slaps of suffering, Break the bias with digital inclusion for women, A doctor’s treatment for the oil curse, Tobacco harm reduction Takeaways from Oyetola’s tour, A man of destiny, An elixir for tackling, Danger of ignoring, Memo to Nigeria’s next president, Small businesses, Of religion Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, Welcome Nigeria, The Electoral Bill Sexual harassment Humanitarian crisis and emergency response, Buhari Where is Nigeria headed?, As Buhari visits Ogun..., Is Nembe oil spill Road construction for economic prosperity, Adenuga Oduneye Hushpuppi Nigerianus, Southern presidency: APC Orbih: A rearguard On Ogun citizen assemblies, ICT deserves pride of place in Nigeria’s economic space, Population immunity The culture of disregard, Of Sokoto APC and Wamakko’s leadership, A country of gunmen, Rape and child abuse: A focus on young girls, Still on COVID-19, Government College Ibadan: Charting a future to glory, Cryptocurrency and cyber theft, The man-made apocalypse hovering over us, The return of ‘professor, Where is the promised change?, One week, ex-Boko Haram Mustapha Securing our future, Cardinal Odunmbaku, Dealing with ‘repentant’ terrorists, The hurried return Another view of restructuring Buhari’s medical trips, Nigeria in distress, History and TB Joshua, Importance of emotional, The Nigeria conundrum, Rape Why Nigeria needs, State of insecurity, Sound Sultan exits motherland, Cosby Nigerian separatists and agitations, Buhari’s morbid disdain for Ndigbo, The mistake of 1914, On the rights of children, The tasks before the police in Lagos, Women and their politically, Paradox of leadership, Need for strong enforcement, Nigeria’s mayhem: The gunning life, The Lagos-Ogun collaboration in context, Buhari The change Nigerians, Raising exemplary children, wisely Attack on police, Shattering the glass ceiling, Sugar sector and Nigeria, The attempted crucifixion, Kalu’s significant response, present danger to Nigeria, Gift of life, NHRC and the struggle female Entertainment idol, We need a conference, Building a high-performing, The rape of women nation, Disease religion and love, democratic ethos in Chad

THE International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (IDEI) is a UN recognized international day observed annually on 2nd November. The day was declared to be marked on November 2 in the United Nations General Assembly resolution A/RES/68/163. The resolution calls on all members states to take concrete steps to combat the culture of impunity in their countries. The day was chosen in commemoration of the assassination of Claude Verlon and Ghislaire Dupont, two French journalists from RFI radio station, who were kidnapped from the town of Kidal in Mali after they had finished interviewing a local political leader on November 2, 2013. According to UNESCO, in the past decade, a journalist has been killed on average every four (4) days. The year 2019 had the lowest death toll recorded by UNESCO in the last decade with 15 deaths. In 2019, the highest number of fatal attacks occurred in the Latin America and the Caribbean region representing 40 per cent of the total killings registered worldwide, followed by the Asia and the Pacific Region with 26 per cent of the killings. Most journalists were killed in countries with no armed conflict.

Similarly, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) says 24 journalists and media workers were killed in Nigeria between 1992 and 2022. They were killed in relation to their work and mostly with motives unconfirmed as inability to do proper and adequate investigations leading to prosecution consistently encourages impunity for Crimes against Journalists. Since 2013, international commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists (IDEI) have provided a unique opportunity to raise awareness and promote a productive discussion among all actors involved in the fight against impunity for crimes against journalists. Not all nations welcome freedom of expression, and being a journalist may be a dangerous profession. According to the United Nations, between 2004 and 2014, more than 700 journalists were slain. An alarming number of these fatalities results from either unresolved murder or shooting in crossfire/ combat. Only a limited fraction of these have resulted in a criminal conviction so far.

Journalists play a significant role in the attainment and realisation of good governance which is the end result of a virile, viable and sustained democracy. Journalists research, write, edit and publish news, features and articles. Their work appears on television, radio, magazines, journals and newspapers both print and online. They are the invisible branch of government. They are society’s watchdogs and are the most conspicuous supporter of the right to free expression. A good journalist has a solid ethical foundation. When it comes to reporting on everything from business news to politics, fairness, honesty and impartiality are essential. Anyone who considers himself a journalist adheres to a code of ethics. It is comforting to know that there is something put in place to ensure we have unbiased and ethical reporting since they(journalists) are dedicated to discovering and communicating the truths to the public. Journalists must give a balanced viewpoint, provides individuals with the most up-to-date information accessible, allowing them to make educational choices about all areas of their lives.

Journalists play a vital role in fostering a society based on the open discussion of facts and the pursuit of the truth, as opposed to one based on rumour, prejudice and the naked exercise of power. As a result, journalists are often literally in the line of fire and deserve special protection. However, journalists need to work towards the attainment of sustained professional excellence in their duties and general disposition. Credibility can best be attained by a profession which develops its members to embrace best practices and global realities in their operations. Journalists are urged to communicate effectively to be understood by the public. Efforts must be made at all time to be unbiased and give equal treatments to all stories. Inaccuracy leads to attacks, hence, accuracy is very important. There is a dire need for training and retraining of journalists thereby building and enhancing their capacity.

On a day like this, the Society for Journalism Enhancement Initiatives enjoins government at all levels to protect journalists and ensure a favorable environment for them to carry out their duties. The media have the responsibility of holding government accountable to the people. This position is guaranteed by the Nigerian constitution and the other international instruments. Governance should uphold the spirit and letter of this provision by according the needed respect for media workers and ensure their safety in the performance of its function as the fourth estate of the realm. The citizenry also need to understand the delicate role of the media as arbiters in the public discourse that must be trusted to clarify the goals of society. It is within the duty of the citizen to defend the freedom of speech and of the press. It is in recognition of this importance that the United Nations (UN) set aside November 2, every year as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. A free and open society is the bedrock of development in any society and only a positive disposition to the media can engender such a society.

Government agencies must ensure that those who commit crimes against media workers are brought to book to stem reign of impunity. Oppression and impunity must not be condoned in any democratic society.

  • Bamidele is Chairman/Convener, Society for Journalism Enhancement Initiatives.

 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Opinions

On the new naira notes

Opinions

Redesigning the naira: A need for caution

Opinions

Electoral process must be continually improved upon

Opinions

Expanding voting rights

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More