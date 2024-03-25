A widow Shafa’atu Abdullahi, a mother of three children could not hold back her tears after receiving a bag of 10kg rice at Dutse central mosque, Jigawa.

Malam Shafaatu said she lost her husband in 2016 and since then she is battling with life struggling to survive while taking care of the three orphans without help for seven years.

She thanked Dangote Foundation for the palliative, saying that at the time of distribution, she did not have any food to break her fast.

Another beneficiary, one Hafsat Maishanu an old woman who said has no husband and son that would take care of her prays for Dangote and his entire family for coming to their aid.

Hafsa Maishanu said, “Food in this era is priceless because this Ramadan we hardly eat to our satisfaction due to inflation and hardship”.

The Aliko Dangote foundation has donated 30,000 bags of 10 kilograms of Rice to widows and other vulnerable across 27 local government areas of the state.

Flagging off the distribution in a mini celebration at Dutse central mosque, the chief Imam of the masque, Dr Abubakar Sani Birninkudu said the rice is part of Aliko Dangote foundation palliative sent to JIgawa state.

Dr Abubakar Sani Birninkudu explained that “the rice is given by Aliko Dangote foundation to the people of JIgawa state to alleviate the present headship in this holy month of Ramadan”.

The chief Imam noted that “the Aliko Dangote foundation donated bags of Rice across the country, and JIgawa state has benefited with 30,000 bags of 10kg to be shared among the needy in the state as assistant in the holy month to ease present headship of life and the high cost of food prices”.

He said, “The foundation choice to channels the rice through this central mosque working committee for trust and believes it will judiciary distributed and reach the targeted people”.

“We received 30,000 bags we have 30 state assembly constituencies in the state. We shared it equal by 1000 bags far each state assembly constituency, he emphasis.

Dr. Birninkudu added; “Upon receiving the rice we also constituted distribution committee for three eminent and popular Ulmas in each of the local government areas that receives and distributes to the beneficiaries in their respective areas”.

The chief Imam stated further that each local government area committee is responsible for choosing the beneficiary in accordance with guidelines by the main committee and ensuring it gets to the person.

“We made the selection of the beneficiary according to the guidelines, we registered them each with his mobile telephone number. We are going hand over the register to Aliko Dangote foundation after distribution as evidence and if they want to confirm, the foundation would call any and confirmed”.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Dutse district head, Alhaji Jamilu Basiru Sunusi commended the foundation for the gesture, it came in a good time.

The district head assured judicial distribution said emphasis would be given to widows, orphans, and physically challenged persons.

He called on the foundation to expand its activities to health, education in Jigawa state as it is doing in Kano and Lagos.