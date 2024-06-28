The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, has alleged that former Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje created the new emirate councils for political gain ahead of the 2023 elections.

He made these assertions on Friday while speaking with the press in Kano, likening the emirs to “commissioners” appointed by their master to execute specific tasks for him.

According to him, “The 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, and four other first-class emirs were appointed by the previous administration of former Governor Ganduje in pursuit of political gains ahead of the 2023 elections.”

He explained that this was a strategy that was supposed to end with Ganduje’s tenure, which subsequently ended after he lost the elections.

“The emirs enjoyed the status of appointed commissioners by Ganduje, but it is in the public interest that they ceased to be recognized after the former governor’s tenure,” he added.

He disclosed, “The five first-class emirs we met on the throne were essentially commissioners appointed by Ganduje to assist him in winning elections.”

The NNPP State Chairman noted that their tenure extended until 2023 when Ganduje lost, after which their term ended.

“The reality is that as soon as Ganduje lost the elections and stepped down as Governor of Kano State, they should have vacated their positions because none of them held the vacant seat of Emir of Kano after Muhammadu Sanusi II left.”

“Perhaps they did not acknowledge that their tenure had expired after their benefactor lost the elections, resulting in Dr. Ganduje’s departure from the state seat of power.”

He hinted that the decision to strip them of their traditional status stemmed from public outcry over the vacant position of Emir of Kano.

“The Governor, Abba Yusuf, acted in response to public outcry regarding the vacant position of Emir of Kano and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II, who had previously been dethroned.”

He commended Justice A. Liman for handling the attendant legal dispute brought before him in a professional manner.

Responding to the flag-raising at the Nassarawa mini palace, he said, “The Nassarawa mini palace is a guest house for the Emir. It pertains to the Kano Emirate and demonstrates that the Special Assistant to the Emir of Kano is faithfully performing his duties by overseeing the mausoleum where their ancestors are laid to rest.”

In response to allegations that former Governor Ganduje created the new emirate councils for political gain, former Commissioner for Rural and Community Development under Ganduje’s administration, Alhaji Ilyasu Musa Kwankwaso, refuted the claims.

Kwankwaso stated that Ganduje’s administration established the new emirate councils for grassroots and socio-economic development, which brought about significant developmental changes.